Fox reveals MLB playoff slate
Fox Sports executives unveiled their Major League Baseball postseason schedule, a lineup that includes up to 11 division series games on Fox Family Channel.
Fox, which is in the first year of a six-year, $2.5 billion package to carry all MLB postseason games, will start the 2001 playoffs with a tripleheader on Tuesday Oct. 2.
The National League Championship will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on Fox and the American League Championship will start Oct. 10. The 97th World Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 20. - Joe Schlosser
