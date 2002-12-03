Fox to reveal sports-channel plans
Fox was set to unveil the details of its new action sports channel Tuesday at
the Western Show in Anaheim, Calif.
The unnamed digital network will go after young viewers with extreme sports
like surfing, BMX and skateboarding.
Fox is also expected to reveal several carriage deals for the channel, which
should launch next year.
Fox's action-sports channel may be modeled after Speed Channel. The
Fox-owned auto-racing network airs smaller racing events and leagues, as well as
shoulder programming for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing's Winston Cup circuit. When Fox and FX air their
own NASCAR events, they plug Speed Channel.
The Fox plans trump any move ESPN might make toward spinning off its own
extreme-sports channel.
Some programming for the new channel could come from Fox Sports Net regional
channels, which already air action sports.
