Fox to reveal sports-channel plans

Fox was set to unveil the details of its new action sports channel Tuesday at

the Western Show in Anaheim, Calif.

The unnamed digital network will go after young viewers with extreme sports

like surfing, BMX and skateboarding.

Fox is also expected to reveal several carriage deals for the channel, which

should launch next year.

Fox's action-sports channel may be modeled after Speed Channel. The

Fox-owned auto-racing network airs smaller racing events and leagues, as well as

shoulder programming for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing's Winston Cup circuit. When Fox and FX air their

own NASCAR events, they plug Speed Channel.

The Fox plans trump any move ESPN might make toward spinning off its own

extreme-sports channel.

Some programming for the new channel could come from Fox Sports Net regional

channels, which already air action sports.