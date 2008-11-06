Fox Revamps Midseason Schedule

Fox is revamping its midseason schedule, shifting shows and timeslots.

Fringe, the network’s most successful new fall series, will get another major push from the network, which is moving the show to Tuesdays following American Idol starting Jan. 20.



Also getting an American Idol bump is new series Lie To Me, which will premiere after Idol on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 21.

House is being moved to Monday nights at 8 p.m. starting Jan. 19, leading into the new season of 24 at 9 p.m.

Bones is shifting to Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 15, leading into new episodes of Kitchen Nightmares and later Hell’s Kitchen, starting Jan. 29.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles is being shifted to Fridays at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 13, followed by Joss Whedon’s new series Dollhouse at 9 p.m.

Also getting shifted: Hole in The Wall will be moved to the Sunday evening lineup at 7 p.m.