Fox Reups with UPN

"Yay" was the word of the day at UPN now that Fox has reupped its nine

Fox-owned UPN affiliates, all in the top 25 markets and representing a whopping

24% of the United States.

The multiyear deal covers WWOR-TV New York; KCOP-TV Los Angeles; WPWR-TV

Chicago; WDCA-TV Washington, D.C.; KTXH-TV Houston; WFTC-TV Minneapolis; KUTP-TV

Phoenix; WRBW-TV Orlando-Daytona Beach, Fla.; and WUTB-TV Baltimore.

Fox has duopolies in eight of those markets. It inherited five of the nine

UPN affiliations when it bought Chris-Craft Industries Inc./BHC in 2000.

"This new agreeement extending our UPN affiliations is a perfect fit with our

business and operations plans," Fox TV Stations chairman and chief

executive Mitch Stern said.