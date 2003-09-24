Fox Reups with UPN
"Yay" was the word of the day at UPN now that Fox has reupped its nine
Fox-owned UPN affiliates, all in the top 25 markets and representing a whopping
24% of the United States.
The multiyear deal covers WWOR-TV New York; KCOP-TV Los Angeles; WPWR-TV
Chicago; WDCA-TV Washington, D.C.; KTXH-TV Houston; WFTC-TV Minneapolis; KUTP-TV
Phoenix; WRBW-TV Orlando-Daytona Beach, Fla.; and WUTB-TV Baltimore.
Fox has duopolies in eight of those markets. It inherited five of the nine
UPN affiliations when it bought Chris-Craft Industries Inc./BHC in 2000.
"This new agreeement extending our UPN affiliations is a perfect fit with our
business and operations plans," Fox TV Stations chairman and chief
executive Mitch Stern said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.