Fox Returns to September Launches

Trying to avert another slow start to the season, Fox will roll out the majority of its prime time schedule prior to its extended coverage of Major League Baseball playoffs and the World Series in October.

Following the two-hour series premiere of Prison Break at 8 p.m. Aug. 29, it will settle into its regular 9 p.m. Monday berth Sept. 5; the Thursday night schedule debuts Sept. 8, with the return of The O.C. at 8 and the premiere of Reunion at 9; Saturday staples Cops and America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back debut Sept. 10; and the Sunday night animated block returns Sept. 11 (with the exception of King of the Hill, which returns Sept. 18).

On Sept. 13 comes the new Tuesday night series, Bones, at 8 and the return of House at 9; the new Wednesday series Head Cases debuts at 9 p.m. Sept. 14; Saturday night’s MADtv debuts Sept. 17, and Monday’s Arrested Development and new series, Kitchen Confidential, are slated for 8-9 p.m. Sept. 19.

On Friday night, Sept. 23, The Bernie Mac Show, Malcolm in the Middle and Killer Instinct (previously titled The Gate) roll out.

That ‘70s Show and Stacked will return on unspecified dates after baseball, Fox announced.

“We have an incredible slate this season, and we’re getting out of the gate early with our new series and returning favorites in order to create maximum buzz among viewers,” Fox Entertainment President Peter Liguori said.

Last fall, the network held off most of its new shows until November, after the World Series. Fox wound up struggling before American Idol and House rode to the rescue in January.

