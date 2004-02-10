Fox Returning to The Simple Life
Paris and Nicole will be back on Fox for The Simple Life 2. This time, they’ll drive around the country in an RV, à la MTV’s Road Rules, another reality show produced by Bunim-Murray Productions. Bunim-Murray has begun the search for families to host the two heiresses, with auditions starting on Saturday Feb. 14.
Production on Simple Life 2 will begin this spring; the show will debut later this year. An air date is to be determined, Fox says, although the duo’s return in time for the May sweeps is likely, creating a potent pairing with the finale of American Idol.
Fox also is preparing unscripted soap opera Forever Eden for a two-night premiere on Monday March 1 and Tuesday March 2, following American Idol. Its regular time slot will be Thursdays at 9 p.m., following Tru Calling. Forever Eden is produced by Mentorn in association with A. Smith and Co.
