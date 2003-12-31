Fox Repeats Take Key Demos on Tuesday

Fox won the key adult demos (18-49, 25-54, 18-34) Tuesday and was a close second to CBS in households with a repeat lineup of Malcolmin theMiddle, A Simple Life and American Idol Christmas. CBS aired a one-hour holiday special and repeats of The Guardian and Judging Amy.

NBC was second among adults 18-49 with repeats of Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order: SVU.

ABC was third among adults 18-49 with repeats of its regular Tuesday comedy block and an original episode of its midseason replacement show, Line of Fire. At 10-11 p.m. ET, Fire was third in households and viewers against repeats and tied with CBS for second among adults 18-49.

The WB finished fifth and slightly ahead of UPN with repeats of regular Tuesday fare Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill. UPN offered repeats of its comedy slate.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, total viewers: CBS and Fox, 9.1 million; NBC, 8.8 million; ABC, 6.6 million; WB, 2.5 million; UPN, 2.4 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 4.2/12; NBC, 2.9/8; ABC, 2.3/7; CBS, 2.1/6; WB, 1.0/3; UPN, 0.9/3.