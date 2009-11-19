Fox Renews Watermark Deal
According to USA
Video Interactive, Fox has renewed its contract to use the company's
watermarking technology to protect content from Twentieth Century Fox Home
Video product, and will expand that to other divisions, including
international.
Fox is paying
USA to customize the product for use beyond the original terms of the deal.
Protecting
video content from online piracy is one of the keys to a digital distribution
strategy media executives concede is crucial to remaining competitive in a
fast-changing marketplace.
USA's digital
watermarking imbeds information in every frame of video during delivery over
the Internet.
