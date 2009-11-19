Fox Renews Watermark Deal

According to USA

Video Interactive, Fox has renewed its contract to use the company's

watermarking technology to protect content from Twentieth Century Fox Home

Video product, and will expand that to other divisions, including

international.

Fox is paying

USA to customize the product for use beyond the original terms of the deal.

Protecting

video content from online piracy is one of the keys to a digital distribution

strategy media executives concede is crucial to remaining competitive in a

fast-changing marketplace.

USA's digital

watermarking imbeds information in every frame of video during delivery over

the Internet.