Fox Renews House, Bones

Fox is bringing back two if its strongest dramas, House and Bones, for a fourth and third season, respectively.

House

is the top-rated drama on the network and one of the few season-long hits for the network, which programs American Idol and 24 only in the second half of the season. But no surprise, its numbers have been even stronger with Idol as its Tuesday lead-in this winter.

Bones

last week drew 12.6 million viewers, tying its highest numbers ever, and its highest ever without an Idol lead-in.