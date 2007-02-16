Fox Renews House, Bones
By Ben Grossman
Fox is bringing back two if its strongest dramas, House and Bones, for a fourth and third season, respectively.
House
is the top-rated drama on the network and one of the few season-long hits for the network, which programs American Idol and 24 only in the second half of the season. But no surprise, its numbers have been even stronger with Idol as its Tuesday lead-in this winter.
Bones
last week drew 12.6 million viewers, tying its highest numbers ever, and its highest ever without an Idol lead-in.
