Fox Renews Drama ‘Gotham’ for Fifth and Final Season

Holy renewal, Batman! Fox said its Caped Crusader prequel Gotham will be back for a fifth and final season.

After presenting young Bruce Wayne and the original of many of Gotham City’s super villains, the final season of the comic-book inspired drama will focus on Wayne’s transformation into the Batman.

The series is produced by Warner Bros.

This season Gotham has averaged a 1.4 L7 rating and 5.8 million multi-platform viewers.

The series stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee,Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards and David Mazouz as young Bruce Wayne.

Fox will present its entire primetime lineup to media buyers Monday afternoon.