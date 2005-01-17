Fox Renews Family Ties
By Jim Finkle
Fox has invited Family Guy back for a second run after quickly dismissing the adult animated comedy series after its debut on the network in 1999. Its comeback is scheduled for May 1 at 9 p.m.
After Fox cancelled the show, it was nominated for an Emmy and became a cult classic. In fact, it has sold more than 3.5 million DVDs, making it the fourth-largest TV DVD seller in history.
Fox has also put a second adult cartoon series, American Dad, on its Sunday night schedule.
The network unveiled the plan Monday during a day of press conferences with critics in Los Angeles for the annual TCA Winter Tour.
Viewers will get a sneak preview of American Dad on Feb. 6 after Super Bowl XXXIX. The show revolves around Stan Smith (played by Family Guy creator and voice actor Seth MacFarlane).
Other news from Fox:
- A gaggle of star athletes will voice an episode of The Simpsons, also slated to run after the Feb. 6 Super Bowl. Tom Brady, Warren Sapp, Yao Ming, LeBron James and Michelle Kwan are among those scheduled for the show. (Fox also said it has scheduled the 350th episode of the comedy series for May 1. It’s the longest running comedy currently on television.
- Series Life on a Stick will premiere Wednesday, March 23, at 9:30 p.m., after an American Idol results show (which should virtually guarantee it a strong lead-in). It tells the story of two 18 year olds who are best friends and just out of high school. They work at a restaurant in a mall food court.
- Actor Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer, Once & Again) will guest star on The O.C. for a multi-episode arc beginning March 3. Kim Delaney will appear for five episodes beginning Jan. 27.
- Tom Petty, Shannon Elizabeth, Jason Bateman and Brendan Frasier will make guest voiceovers on this season’s King of the Hill.
