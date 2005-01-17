Fox Renews Family Ties

Fox has invited Family Guy back for a second run after quickly dismissing the adult animated comedy series after its debut on the network in 1999. Its comeback is scheduled for May 1 at 9 p.m.

After Fox cancelled the show, it was nominated for an Emmy and became a cult classic. In fact, it has sold more than 3.5 million DVDs, making it the fourth-largest TV DVD seller in history.

Fox has also put a second adult cartoon series, American Dad, on its Sunday night schedule.

The network unveiled the plan Monday during a day of press conferences with critics in Los Angeles for the annual TCA Winter Tour.

Viewers will get a sneak preview of American Dad on Feb. 6 after Super Bowl XXXIX. The show revolves around Stan Smith (played by Family Guy creator and voice actor Seth MacFarlane).

Other news from Fox: