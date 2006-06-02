Fox Renews American Dad
By Jim Benson
Fox has ordered 22 additional episodes for 2007-08 of the animated comedy American Dad, which moves behind The Simpsons this fall.
Long lead times are needed to produce animated series like Dad, whose executive producers include Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane.
Since launching in February 2005 after the Super Bowl, 23 episodes of Dad have aired and a DVD has just been released.
