Fox Renews 24, Arrested Development

Fox has confirmed that when it announces its new season schedule Thursday, drama 24 and quirky comedy Arrested Development will be on the list.

24's ratings have slipped, arguably becuase either 1) the novelty of the High Noon-like real time format has worn off or 2) the preposterousness of Jack and company continuing to go into situations undermanned--so the plot can keep twisting as people escape--has stretched credulity to its limits.

Even so, the show remains one of the network's top shows, behind Idol and drama House.

Arrested Development is the critically acclaimed, lightly watched sitcom.