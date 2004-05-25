Fox Remakes College-Sports Nets

Fox Sports Net is morphing its regional sports digital suite into three college-sports channels.

Now called Fox College Sports, the channels will air regional college sports action from the Atlantic, Central and West regions of the country. The diginets are already part of digital sports tiers on nine major MSOs and Fox hopes to ink deals with DBS carriers Echostar and Direct TV, the latter now controlled by Fox parent News Corp.

The college sports will come from Fox's regional sports network and its national Fox Sports content. The three networks already offer 800 hours of college football, basketball and hockey.

Fox College Sports is the second digital college sports service on the scene.

College Sports Television is available in about 7 millon homes, compared to Fox College Sports' 3 million. Fox Sports President Bob Thompson says there is room for both services though, noting CSTV has one national feed contrasted with FCS's three regional networks. "We're giong to continue our devoition and emphasis on regional," he said.

