Fox Relegates Flagging Millionaire to Monday
With The Next Joe Millionaire
failing to perform after three airings, Fox is moving the reality show to Mondays only.
Fox will fill the show’s Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot with an encore of the season premiere of 24
Tuesday, Nov. 4, and episodes of That 70s Show
Nov. 11. On Nov. 18, Fox will run episodes of That 70s Show
and The Simpsons
.
