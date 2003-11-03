Fox Relegates Flagging Millionaire to Monday

With The Next Joe Millionaire

failing to perform after three airings, Fox is moving the reality show to Mondays only.

Fox will fill the show’s Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot with an encore of the season premiere of 24

Tuesday, Nov. 4, and episodes of That 70s Show

Nov. 11. On Nov. 18, Fox will run episodes of That 70s Show

and The Simpsons

.