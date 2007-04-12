Fox Reigns on Night of Finales

Fox won a night of finales Wednesday. For starters, it was the swan song for leggy Idol contestant Haley Scarnato, whose comet finally flared out.



That result, spread over an hour show that included plugs for an Idol-backed corporate charity drive, a song from Jennifer Lopez and clips aplenty, was enough to give Fox the easy prime time win in the 18-49 demo with a 7 rating/18 share for the night and a 10.9/26 for Idol. Fox also got an assist from the season finale of Til Death, which won its 8-9 time period with a 3.1/9.



Til Death won the head-to-head finale battle with NBC's critically acclaimed but low-rated Friday Night Lights, which drew a 2.1/6 for last place behind everyone including CW's Next Top Model, which came in an impressive second in the time period.



ABC and CBS tied for second on the night with a 3/8. ABC was powered by Lost, which won its 10 p.m. time period with a 5.1/13, while CBS' top show was CSI: NY with a 3.4/9 up against Lost. ABC has taken on the CSI franshise big time, scheduling Grey's Anatomy against CSI on Thursday nights , and beating it consistently with originals, and now Lost, which it moved to 10 p.m. against CSI: NY on Wednesday.



While Lost topped ABC's ratings on the night, sitcom In Case of Emergency is on life support, mustering only a 1.5 rating/4 share at 9:30 up against Idol.



CW beat out NBC for fourth with a 2.2/6 on the night, thanks to Model's 2.7/8 at 8-9.



NBC averaged a 2.1/6, thanks to Crossing Jordan's 2.5/7 at 10 p.m., though that left it a distant third in the time period.



Medium failed to gain much traction against Idol at 9-10, averaging a 1.7/4 and only edging out CW's Pussycat Dolls by a tenth of a rating point.