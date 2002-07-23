Fox reduces license expenses

Fox Television Entertainment Group chairman Sandy Grushow said the network

succeeded in reducing license fees for new shows coming on the air next season

by an average of 5 percent to 7 percent compared with last season.

'It is one of the great challenges in our industry,' to get more bang out of

each production-cost dollar, Grushow said. 'It doesn't seem to be enough for

most of us -- [that is] the entire Hollywood creative community -- to see the storm

clouds forming. I fear that not only is everybody going to have to get

drenched, but probably struck by lightning before significant progress is made

on that front. But we are pushing back, and we do see ourselves making some

progress.'

Grushow cited an upcoming Fox midseason show, Septuplets. as an example of a show 'that will cost

considerably less than just about any drama I've seen come along at Fox in a

long period of time.'