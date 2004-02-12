Fox Is Ratings Idol

It may sound like a broken record, but once again, Fox won Tuesday night behind American Idol.

From 8 to 9 p.m., Idol averaged a 14.7 rating/22 share (household) and an 11.0/28 among adults 18-49, helping Fox easily outdistance the other networks in the demo for the night. Idol also drew more viewers, averaging 26 million over the hour, than any other show.

CBS was second on the night with Navy NCIS, The Guardian and Judging Amy. NBC followed with Friends, Will & Grace, Scrubs and Law & Order: SVU. ABC finished fourth with a lineup of sitcoms and NYPD Blue.

In the Weblets, America’s Next Top Model helped push UPN past The WB for the night. The WB’s Gilmore Girls had the edge from 8-9 p.m. over UPN’s sitcoms.