Fox puts it in Idol to win Wednesday

Fox won across the key ratings categories Wednesday night.

American Idol: Search for a Superstar was the biggest draw with 18.6 million viewers tuning in,

but every Fox show (the others being That 70s Show, The Bernie Mac Show and the

new Wanda at Large) were also first in most of the key adult demos.

All but Wanda were first in total viewers and Wanda was a close

second behind the second half of 60 Minutes II on CBS.

ABC was second across the key adult demos for the night with My Wife &

Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor and a news special.

NBC was third in the demos with Dateline, The West Wing and Law

& Order.

CBS was fourth in the demos and second in households and total viewers with

Star Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 8.0

rating/13 share, CBS 7.1/11, NBC 7.0/11 and ABC 6.2/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.8/18, ABC 4.2/11, NBC 3.2/9 and CBS 2.7/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/4 (household)

with Dawson's Creek and Angel.

UPN averaged a 2.9/4 with Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.