Fox puts iron grip on Wednesday
Fox won the Wednesday-night ratings battle (households and demos) with
That 70s Show, American Idol: Search for a Superstar and the premiere of Wanda at
Large.
In head-to-head competition with the second half of CBS' Survivor: The Amazon from
8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Idol won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 while Survivor won
households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54. The second half of Idol, from
9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., whipped all the competition, drawing close to 21 million
viewers.
From 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wanda won the key demos and total viewers and
was second in households behind the second half of 60 Minutes II on
CBS.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers: Fox 8.9/14,
CBS 8.5/14, NBC 8.2/13 and ABC 5.8/9. Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.0/17, CBS 4.8/12,
NBC 4.1/10 and ABC 3.7/9.
