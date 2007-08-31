Fox Puts Family Guy On Xbox
Starting Sept. 2, Fox will make episodes of its irreverent hit animated comedy Xbox available for purchase and download via Microsoft's Xbox 360 game system.
Fox sees the fit as a natural since Family Guy was last season's top network series with the 18-34 male gaming demo, according to the network.
The Xbox has been increasingly moonlighting as a general entertainment system, with more than 2,800 hours of content available on teh Xbox Live service from CBS, Comedy Central, A&E, Turner, and others.
Family Guy has been one of Fox's consistent Sunday night summer performers, popular with the 18-49 demo in general as well as the game-friendly young guys.
