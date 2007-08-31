Fox Puts Family Guy On Xbox
Starting Sept. 2, Fox will make episodes of its irreverent hit animated comedy Xbox available for purchase and download via Microsoft's Xbox 360 game system.
Fox sees the fit as a natural since Family Guy was last season's top network series with the 18-34 male gaming demo.
The Xbox has been increasingly moonlighting as a general entertainment system, with more than 2,800 hours of content available on the Xbox Live service, including from CBS, Comedy Central, A&E, Turner, and others.
Family Guy has been one of Fox's most consistent Sunday night summer performers in the 18-49 demo as well as with the game-friendly young guys.
