Fox To Put Bowl Championship Series Online

Fox Sports is making a strong online push to back its first year of airing college football’s Bowl Championship Series, making full-length replays of all five games - including the national title game - available online on a pay-per-view basis via several different sites.

The initiative marks the first time Fox Sports has made downloadable content available via the Web.

The package will be available via Foxsports.com, Fox Interactive Media’s direct2drive.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon’s Unbox, AOL Video, CinemaNow and Instant Media.

In addition to full-length replays, Fox will also offer condensed games (approximately 20 minutes each), preview shows and highlights.

Preview shows will begin December 28, and most full-length game replays will be available for download within 24 hours of the game’s completion.

Full-length game replays will cost $2.99 apiece, while other programming will cost $1.99. Fox will also offer an all-inclusive subscription for $19.99.

Foxsports.com and direct2drive.com will also stream the January 1 Cotton Bowl live and free of charge, which Fox says is the first time a New Year’s Day bowl game has been streamed live via the Web.