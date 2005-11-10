Fox Pulls Arrested, Kitchen for Sweeps

Fox, having a tough time on the comedy front this season, has yanked the ratings-challenged Monday night series Arrested Development and Kitchen Confidential off the schedule for the rest of the November sweeps, replacing them with a rerun of Prison Break from 8-9 p.m.

Additionally, Fox has reportedly reduced its episode order on the critically-acclaimed Arrested, just returning from a month-long hiatus this week, from 22 to 13 episodes, with no full-season pickup coming for Kitchen.

They will finish out their runs in December, with House slated to move as planned into the 8-9 slot in January.