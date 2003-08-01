Fox promotes from within

Several long-term Fox staffers were promoted and shuffled around last week as

part of a restructuring of the network's development departments.

The moves started in June when Craig Erwich was promoted to executive vice

president of programming.

Last week, Erwich promoted Samie Kim to VP of comedy development

from director of current programming.

He also moved Quan Phung, previously VP of comedy development, over to VP of

drama development.

Susan Levison moved from alternative programming to director of drama

development, while Jonathan Wax and Suzanna Makkos were promoted to director and

manager of current programming, respectively.

Wax was manager of current programming, while Makkos was a coordinator in

comedy development.

Finally, Stefani Relles will head up a new initiative for Fox as director of

nontraditional development, looking for undiscovered writing and producing

talent.