Fox promotes from within
Several long-term Fox staffers were promoted and shuffled around last week as
part of a restructuring of the network's development departments.
The moves started in June when Craig Erwich was promoted to executive vice
president of programming.
Last week, Erwich promoted Samie Kim to VP of comedy development
from director of current programming.
He also moved Quan Phung, previously VP of comedy development, over to VP of
drama development.
Susan Levison moved from alternative programming to director of drama
development, while Jonathan Wax and Suzanna Makkos were promoted to director and
manager of current programming, respectively.
Wax was manager of current programming, while Makkos was a coordinator in
comedy development.
Finally, Stefani Relles will head up a new initiative for Fox as director of
nontraditional development, looking for undiscovered writing and producing
talent.
