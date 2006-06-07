Fox Promotes Grogin

Veteran Fox spokesperson Scott Grogin has been promoted from VP to senior VP, corporate communications.

Reporting to Joe Earley, executive VP of publicity, corporate communications and creative services, Grogin will continue to oversee business and tactical communications strategies and serve as the primary liaison to the trade, financial and business media.

Grogin will work closely with Fox Networks Group President/CEO Tony Vinciquerra and Fox Network President Ed Wilson on inter-divisional and affiliate-relations initiatives, while acting as the communications liaison with other Fox divisions.

Previously, Grogin was publicity/PR director for Universal Studios Recreation Group and a senior publicist for NBC Entertainment and, earlier, Rachel McCallister & Associates.