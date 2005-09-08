Fox Pre-Game Show To Cover Katrina, 9/11

Fox Sports is expanding this Sunday’s Fox NFL Sunday pre-game show to 90 minutes to incorporate football-related coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, as well as the fourth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The show will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET, 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Among planned features on the effects of Katrina, co-host Terry Bradshaw returns to his native Louisiana and Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre talks about the effect on his family back home in Mississippi. Fox’s Pam Oliver will report on the displaced New Orleans Saints, who have been practicing in San Antonio, Texas, and play their opening game Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The show will also include a video tribute to 9/11, with Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey singing "America the Beautiful" life from FedEx Field, the home stadium of the Washington Redskins.