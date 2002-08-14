Fox posts fiscal-year losses

Fox executives have been upfront about the fact that the network has gone

through a tough year. And the numbers show it.

According to the company's just-released fiscal-2002 year-end results (ended

June 30), the Fox network had an operating loss of $283 million versus a loss of

$65 million for fiscal 2001.

For the quarter ended June 30, the network lost $60 million, almost as much

as it lost in the entire previous fiscal year.

The owned TV stations had a better year, posting a 20 percent gain in

operating income for the full year to $598 million.

For the quarter, the group posted a 48 percent operating income gain to $189

million.

The cable unit turned the profit corner for the year, posting $6 million in

operating profits versus a $59 million loss for 2001.

Cable losses for the quarter decreased 44 percent to $18 million from a

$44 million loss for the same three months in 2001.

The revenue picture was better for all of the Fox divisions in 2002 versus the

prior year. The TV stations showed a 21 percent gain to almost $1.9 billion,

while the network posted a 12 percent revenue gain to $2.05 billion.

Cable revenue was up 28 percent to almost $1.8 billion.

For the quarter, revenue was up for all three units, as well, with the stations

showing a 28 percent gain to $518 million, the network showing an 11 percent

gain to $453 million and cable showing a 30 percent gain to $533 million.