Fox playing for laughs

Fox is getting serious about comedy. The network's new lineup will have 12 comedies (three new ones) and most likely another season of The X-Files, sources say.

Fox unveils its lineup to advertisers in New York on Thursday. The three new comedies expected to be on the fall roster are Bernie Mac (Regency/20th Century Fox), The Tick (Columbia TriStar) and Undeclared (DreamWorks). Fox will add two new dramas this fall as well-24 from Imagine TV and Pasadena from Brad Grey TV and Columbia TriStar. Fox is expected to keep its steady Saturday, Sunday and Monday night lineups unchanged with the lone exception being a possible replacement for The X-Files. Fox and 20th Century Fox execs weren't talking Wednesday, but a deal is expected to come by end of today for a renewal of the popular sci-fi series. Fox is also bringing back Temptation Island 2 in the fall, likely Thursday at 9.

For mid-season, Fox has picked up Emma Brody, drama from 20th Century Fox/Jersey Films. Also expected to be picked up for mid-year are Andy Richter Controls the Universe (Paramount/20th), Nathan's Choice (Warner Bros.), More, Patience (Columbia) Greg the Bunny (20th/Levitan Productions) and Ball & Chain (20th).

