Fox Plans Virtual Event For Fans Ahead of New Season

Fox said it will hold a virtual event for fans on Sept. 15 ahead of the start of the network’s new fall season.

Ronen Rubenstein (Image credit: Drew Hermann/FOX)

FoxTV Fanhub will give fans first looks at upcoming Fox series, and preview performances from The Masked Singer and Alter Ego.

Ronen Rubenstein of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lonestar, will host conversations with the stars from new and returning fall series. Fans can submit questions through the online hub.

The online event will feature virtual theaters, a photo booth, a gallery wall and the Tubi Diner. There’s an Easter Egg hidden in the dinner. Fans who find it will be eligible to win a gift.

Gift boxes will also be sent to the first 150 people who sign up for the event, Fox said.