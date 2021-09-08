Fox Plans Virtual Event For Fans Ahead of New Season
Ronen Rubenstein of '9-1-1: Lonestar' to host
Fox said it will hold a virtual event for fans on Sept. 15 ahead of the start of the network’s new fall season.
FoxTV Fanhub will give fans first looks at upcoming Fox series, and preview performances from The Masked Singer and Alter Ego.
Ronen Rubenstein of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lonestar, will host conversations with the stars from new and returning fall series. Fans can submit questions through the online hub.
The online event will feature virtual theaters, a photo booth, a gallery wall and the Tubi Diner. There’s an Easter Egg hidden in the dinner. Fans who find it will be eligible to win a gift.
Gift boxes will also be sent to the first 150 people who sign up for the event, Fox said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
