Fox plans celebrity boxing

Fox is getting back into the reality ring, literally and figuratively.

On March 13, Fox will carry four celebrity boxing matches, including Danny

Bonaduce vs. Barry Williams (Greg Brady).

Celebrity Boxing, as it's called, will also feature a match between Tonya

Harding and "Long Island Lolita" Amy Fisher.

Fox executives are not saying who else will square off in the other two

bouts.

Dick Clark Productions is behind the special, which will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

EST/PST.