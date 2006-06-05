Fox Picks Knicks' Rose

Trending

New York Knicks guard Jalen Rose lost a lot of basketball games this year, but he has won a job as a correspondent for Fox Sports Net’s Best Damned Sports Show Period.

Rose, a regular guest on the FSN show, will cover events ranging from this week’s NBA Finals to the MTV Movie Awards.

Rose will continue his basketball career but cover special events for the show over the next year.