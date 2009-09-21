Fox Picks Up 'Glee'

Fox has given frosh skein Glee the first full-season pickup of the new fall season.

The "back nine" pickup, which was expected, comes as Glee has shown signs of becoming a consistently strong performer for Fox. The show averaged a solid 3.5 rating and 9 share among adults 18-49 in week one, and dipped just 9%.

Fox Entertainment prexy Kevin Reilly, who announced the pickup on Monday - the first day of the new TV season - called Glee a "gem of a show."

"It's already got the makings of a cultural phenomenon," Reilly said. "I've seen all 13 episodes, and Ryan Murphy, his team and the talented 'Glee' cast have knocked our socks off with their incredible work."

