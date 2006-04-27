Fox Picks Up Death, Vanished

Fox has picked up 13 episodes of the Brad Garrett comedy ‘Til Death and the political thriller Vanished for next season.



‘Til Death, from Sony Pictures TV, stars Garrett and Joely Fisher as a long-married couple who live next door to newlyweds Eddie Kaye Thomas and Kat Foster. It is produced by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.

Vanished, from 20th Century Fox TV, stars Rebecca Gayheart and Ming Na in a drama about a senator’s wife disappearing. It is produced by Josh Berman, Paul Redford and Mimi Leder.