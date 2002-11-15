Fox picks up Cedric

After two weeks of premieres, Fox has picked up a full season of Cedric

the Entertainer, which airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. after The Bernie

Mac Show.

"Cedric has a unique voice, which is perfectly suited to Fox," said Gail

Berman, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting. "This series is unlike

any other, and this pickup is an acknowledgement of the belief we have in both

the show and Cedric as a television star."

According to Fox, the sketch comedy show holds 100 percent of Bernie

Mac's lead-in among adults 18 through 49 and 95 percent of Bernie's

lead-in among adults 18 through 34 and teens.

Earlier this week, Fox also picked up full seasons of new shows John

Doe and Fastlane, leaving only Friday night's Firefly without

a full-season order out of Fox's new shows.

Fox premieres its shows later than the other networks because Major League Baseball's

playoffs and World Series fill up most of the network's October

schedule.