Fox Picks Up 70s Show for One More Year
Fox has reupped Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s That 70s Show
for one more year, bringing the show through 2004-05, its seventh season.
All of the show’s actors had already been signed through a seventh season in anticipation of Fox’s renewal.
That 70s Show is in its second year in syndication, where it is the fifth-highest-performing off-network sitcom, faring particularly well in younger demographics.
The longer the show stays on the air in prime time, the more episodes CWM will have for syndication.
