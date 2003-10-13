Fox Picks Up 70s Show for One More Year

Fox has reupped Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s That 70s Show

for one more year, bringing the show through 2004-05, its seventh season.

All of the show’s actors had already been signed through a seventh season in anticipation of Fox’s renewal.

That 70s Show is in its second year in syndication, where it is the fifth-highest-performing off-network sitcom, faring particularly well in younger demographics.

The longer the show stays on the air in prime time, the more episodes CWM will have for syndication.