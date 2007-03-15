Fox Picks Up 13 More Episodes of 5th Grader

Fox has picked up another 13 episodes of quizzer Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

The show will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. through May 10.

Fox began with a six-order episodes, then extended it to ten , and now adds another 13, which means Fox will air it nearly a month longer than expected and then still have a batch of episodes in the can.

The show, from Mark Burnett, held up markedly well out of its American Idol lead-in , but Thursday moves into its own, unprotected time slot.

