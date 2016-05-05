Fox Philly Adding 'Anti-Network' 11 P.M. News

Fox O&O WTXF Philadelphia will be adding an “anti-network” 11 p.m. newscast starting Aug. 1, VP and news director Jim Driscoll announced Thursday.

“It’s a lightning pace, hang-on-to-your-seat rundown of what’s happening each night and need-to-know news of the day,” Driscoll said.

The newscast will be anchored by Lucy Noland, who currently co-anchors the station’s news at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Meteorologist Kathy Orr and sports anchor Howard Eskin will also be on the late-night team. Driscoll said hyper-localized weather reports will be a focus, as well news contributed by viewers. Health, money and traffic will be covered as well.