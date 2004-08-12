Fox, Peacock Share Wednesday

According to Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers, NBC and Fox tied for the top spot Wednesday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 2.6 rating and 8 share. In total viewers, NBC was on top alone with a 5.6/10 for the night.

The first half of the 8 p.m. hour belonged to CBS’ 60 Minutes, which grabbed a 5.5/10 in households, followed by NBC’s Most Outrageous Gameshow Moments with a 4.4/8, and the first half-hour of Fox’s Teen Choice Awards, which got a 3.7/7. The awards did win the half-hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.4/8.

The second half of the hour was 60 Minutes again in households with a 5.0/9. Gameshow Moments was second with a 4.8/8, but won the 18-49 demo with a 2.6/8, followed by the Teen Choice Awards with a 2.4/8.

The 9 p.m. hour was all Fox's in the 18-49 demo with the Teen Choice Awards grabbing a 2.8/8 for the hour and a Law & Order repeat on NBC winning in households, share and total viewers.

At 10 p.m., a second helping of Law & Order grabbed everything left in the pot for the night, winning households, viewers, share and the key demo.

