Fox Partners With Pitbull, Endemol for New Year’s Eve Telecast

Fox is changing up its New Year’s Eve strategy, partnering with recording artist Pitbull — aka Armando Christian Perez — and Endemol on a live special to be broadcast from Miami on Dec. 31, the network announced Monday.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution, to be hosted by the rapper, will feature celebrity appearances and live music performances beginning at 8 p.m., breaking for local news at 10 p.m. before returning from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The special will be produced by Endemol Live and Pitbull’s Honey I’m Home production company. The rapper signed an exclusive overall deal with Endemol in January. The New Year’s Eve special is the first project developed under that agreement.

“Pitbull is one of the most charismatic entertainers in the world. We are thrilled he has chosen Fox as the home from which to launch his New Year’s Revolution,” said Simon Andreae, Fox executive VP, alternative entertainment. “This event will be packed with chart-topping acts and can’t-miss surprises. With Pitbull in charge, it’s sure to be the hottest party on the planet.”

The New Year’s Eve special also marks the first live-event programming announced for Endemol’s live production unit, headed by Endemol coCEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin.