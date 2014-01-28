NATPE: Endemol NA Signs Overall Deal With Pitbull

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2014

Endemol North America has signed rapper Pitbull to an exclusive overall deal.

Under the agreement, Pitbull (Armando Christian Perez) will produce original content for both TV and digital platforms with his manager and Latium Entertainment CEO Charles Chavez. The rapper will get his own branded channel on Endemol Beyond, the company's digital network.

The announcement was made Monday night during Endemol's party at NATPE.