Fox ousts WFTC execs

WFTC(tv) general manager Steve Spendlove and news director Jon Fischer were out quickly after the station, formerly owned by Clear Channel changed hands to Fox ownership Monday.

Staffers at the station were unsure Tuesday who they'd be reporting to. Fox acquired KMSP-TV in July, and insiders say the company hopes to move WFTC's programming and possibly its Fox affiliation from the UHF Channel 29 slot to KMSP's Channel 9, currently affiliated with UPN.

Both stations have separate newscasts, Fox swapped its KMOL-TV in San Antonio, where Clear Channel is based, and KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City to create the Minneapolis duopoly.

- Dan Trigoboff