Fox Orders Yet More 'Simpsons'

Fox has ordered two more seasons of The Simpsons, extending the run of the longest-running series in primetime history to 22 years. The two-season pickup means 44 new Simpsons episodes, which will bring the series total to a remarkable 493 episodes.

In January Fox launched "Best. 20 Years. Ever," a year-long celebration of The Simpsons that ends next January 10, on the 20th anniversary of the series debut.

Since premiering in 1990, The Simpsons has become an iconic part of the television landscape, winning scores of accolades including 24 Emmy Awards, 23 Annie Awards, and Peabody Award. In recent years the brand has seen success with The Simpsons Movie which grossed $526 million in 2007 and with "The Simpsons Ride" which opened at Universal Studios last May.

The show is a Gracie Films Production along with 20th Century Fox. It is executive produces by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean.