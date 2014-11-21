Fox Orders Unscripted Series Based on FailArmy

Fox has ordered unscripted series World’s Funniest Fails. The show is based on Jukin Media’s YouTube channel FailArmy, and will feature comedians analyzing viral videos.

Jukin had announced in April that it had partnered with Dick Clark Productions to develop a half-hour series based on FailArmy. The show will premiere Friday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

Fox also announced premiere dates for previously announced new and returning series slated for midseason. New procedural Backstrom will premiere Jan. 22, followed by freshman comedies Last Man on Earth (March 1) and Weird Loners (March 31).

A new season of MasterChef Junior, currently in its second season this fall, will premiere Jan. 6., followed by the final season of Glee (Jan. 9) and returning series The Following (March 2) and Hell’s Kitchen (March 3).