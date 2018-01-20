Fox Orders Two Comedy Pilots and One Drama

Fox said it has ordered three pilots, two comedies and a drama.

Our People, a single-camera comedy from Lee Daniels Entertainment and Endemol Shine in Association with 20th Century Fox Television, is based on a format from Israel. It features a man from a bombastic African family that doesn’t have a word in its native language for “privacy.” Vali Chandrasekaran is the writer and executive producer.

Rel, a multi-camera comedy from 20th Century Fox Television is written and executive produced by Lil Rel and Mike Scully is the showrunner. Inspired by Lil Rel’s real life, the self-made success’ can-do attitude is put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago.

Mixtape is a one-hour drama from Annapurna Television in association with 20th Century Fox. The series is a romantic musical drama set in Los Angeles that looks at whether time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Jah Safran is the executive VP and writer.