Fox Orders Til Death and Standoff, Dumps Vanished
Fox has ordered nine more episodes of rookie comedy ‘Til Death and six more installments of new drama Standoff.
The orders mark the first extensions for any of Fox’s new shows this fall.
The network also will air the final four episodes of failed freshman drama Vanished online, as the show will not be returning to the air.
Vanished will be made available on Myspace.com and on Fox local station sites in 24 markets.
