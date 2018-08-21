Fox Orders Third Season of ‘Beat Shazam’

Fox has renewed the game show Beat Shazam for a third season. Jamie Foxx hosts and executive produces the show. His daughter Corinne will return as deejay.

Other executive producers on Beat Shazam are Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick.

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It really is great fun for the whole family–including Jamie and his daughter, Corinne, our resident deejay. Together with the brilliant Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff, they have inspired contestants, audience members and viewers at home to play along, and we can’t wait to see the Beat Shazam band re-unite for season three.”

The interactive music game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Beat Shazam is averaging three million multi-platform viewers, according to Fox.

“I am beyond excited that Beat Shazam is getting picked up for a third season,” said Foxx. “Huge thank yous to our creator, Jeff Apploff, and to Mark Burnett and MGM, as well as the team at Fox for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to help change more peoples’ lives through our shared love of music.”

Burnett said the new season “will have even more family-friendly music fun that brings families together to both watch the series and to try to Beat Shazam themselves!”

The show was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam.