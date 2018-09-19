Fox Orders Season 10 of ‘MasterChef’

Fox has ordered a 10th season of MasterChef, which will air during the 2018-2019 season. Gordon Ramsay hosts.

The cooking show is averaging 6.4 million multiplatform viewers, according to Fox. The season finale airs Sept. 19.

Natalka Znak has been added as an executive producer.

MasterChef is holding open casting calls for the first time, in New York and Chicago Sept. 22, and Los Angeles and Dallas Sept. 29.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler are executive producers.