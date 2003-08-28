Fox orders more of The O.C.
Fox has ordered six more scripts of its summer scripted hit, The O.C.,
from Warner Bros. Television, although a full back-nine episode order for the
show is expected by mid-September.
The one-hour soap got off to a slow start in July but after repeated airings
on Fox the show has picked up steam.
Last Tuesday, The O.C. easily won its hour among adults 18-49, total
viewers, adults 18-34, teen and persons 12-34.
It also won the night among adults 18-49, adults 18-34, teens and persons
12-34.
The O.C. will go off the air once Fox interrupts its prime time
programming for baseball and then return in its new, much tougher time period on
Thursdays at 9 p.m., airing against NBC’s Will & Grace and
Coupling and CBS’s CSI.
This summer the show has been airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.