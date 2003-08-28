Fox orders more of The O.C.

Fox has ordered six more scripts of its summer scripted hit, The O.C.,

from Warner Bros. Television, although a full back-nine episode order for the

show is expected by mid-September.

The one-hour soap got off to a slow start in July but after repeated airings

on Fox the show has picked up steam.

Last Tuesday, The O.C. easily won its hour among adults 18-49, total

viewers, adults 18-34, teen and persons 12-34.

It also won the night among adults 18-49, adults 18-34, teens and persons

12-34.

The O.C. will go off the air once Fox interrupts its prime time

programming for baseball and then return in its new, much tougher time period on

Thursdays at 9 p.m., airing against NBC’s Will & Grace and

Coupling and CBS’s CSI.

This summer the show has been airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m.