Fox Orders More ‘Mindy Project’

Fox has ordered six more episodes of The Mindy Project, upping the comedy’s count to 21 for its third season.

The series was originally slated for 15 episodes this season.

Mindy Project has averaged 2.4 million viewers and a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 in live-plus-same-day over its first six episodes this year.

Earlier this week, Fox swapped the timeslots of struggling freshman comedy Mulaney with animated ‘toon Bob’s Burgers on Sundays.

